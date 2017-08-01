When media stops being social. Pt. I

When Instagram stories first popped up on my radar, I thought to myself: I am not getting involved with this. This is just another form of media that will suck away my time and attention span. I am going to resist.
.
I resisted for about two months before I was right, up in the front, consuming and producing stories for my Instagram followers. Suddenly, everything became important. Making soup became important and worthy of documenting. Going for walks with my husband became important and worthy of documenting. Little things– things that used to be simple and all my own– became packaged and delivered out into the world. My life was ready to be consumed.
.
We’ve seen the good, the negative, and the somewhat weird effects because of that delivery. We’ve been in public places where people come up to us and classify us as “couple goals.” We get the “I love watching your life” comments. I don’t fault these people. We put it out there. As much as we think our actions won’t affect people, they do. Somehow, I have thousands of people who watch me cook dinner or go out on a date night. I give them peeks into my life. It’s on me.
.
But recently, I started to feel tired. I noticed that even though I was creating my own Instagram stories, I went spending just as much time (maybe more) consuming the stories of other people. Rarely, unless it was a food blogger, did I walk away feeling like I retained any of the information. More than that, I was consuming the stories happening in the lives of my friends. I was peeking in throughout the day to see what they were up to, how their work was going, or what funny things they’d discovered about life that hour.
.
Instagram stories became a regular habit in my life. I watched them in the morning, sleep still stuck in my eyes. Lane and I would sit up in bed and you could hear the voices of friends and family floating over the railings of our lofted bedroom.
.
I found different feelings starting to sprout up inside of me: exhaustion, sadness, and envy. Never joy though. Envy was a big one for me. There would be nights where Lane and I would both be sitting on the couch, watching stories when we should have just been talking to one another, and our moods would suddenly switch. We’d see our friends on the screen, hanging out and laughing with one another. We’d witness hang-outs we never got invited to. Suddenly our nights became the sagas of Why is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me?
.
More feelings came up. Deeper feelings of bitterness or sadness. Insecurities. It’s crazy how social media turn us on or off in this way. One minute we are golden and the next we are in a pit of despair because of something that happened on a screen. You start to ask yourself questions: What is wrong with me? Do they not like us? You question the things you post online: Am I being inclusive? Am I only posting this to let people know I am doing it? Am I purposefully hoping this story will leave someone else feeling left out?
.
It’s a nasty cycle. More and more, we are beginning to have honest conversations about social media and how it is transforming our lives. We are reciting the statistics back and forth to one another. There has been a rise in anxiety and depression in the last few years, thanks to social media.
.
My friends and I were talking about this other day while we grabbed a coffee. My friend Liz said something that I believe is crucial: we are in control. No one is forcing us to consume social media. It’s on us if we are allowing the snapshots of other people’s lives to make us insecure, bitter, resentful or jealous. At the end of the day, we are responsible for how much we consume and if we keep consuming it after it makes us feel nasty inside.
.
So a few months ago, I started taking my life back. Little by little. Piece by piece. It began with Instagram stories.
.
And let me tell you, something in me shifted. Something changed and it was beautiful.
.
TO BE CONTINUED >>>
.
.
27 thoughts on “When media stops being social. Pt. I”
AHHHH…. thanks so much for this Hannah, so true!!
To be continued?! 🙂 Can’t wait to read the next part! I agree with you. those instagram stories really draw me in..but sometimes feelings surface of not being good enough or not being invited to whichever event is happening. Some of the stories though make me feel less alone! I love glimpses into people’s personal lives that otherwise I wouldn’t know about when we passed each other at church saying “hi, how are you?” and responding with “great! and you?” So it’s an interesting thing – those instagram stories.
Can’t wait to hear more! I have felt such similar feelings. Thanks for sharing 🙂
Hannah, thank you for sharing your insight. I look forward to reading further. I agree with you… when did social media stop being fun for me and become “work”. Too many hours spent staring at a screen when I could be interacting with my husband, family, friends or doing something good for someone else. Praying.
And when you walk away, no one even cares… let’s take back our lives.
Oh my gosh this is my life right now. And I HATE it. I’ve started asking myself, “Is this giving me life right now?” And that is slowly starting to change how I consume social media. Thanks so much for sharing, Hannah. I can’t wait for part 2!
Yes! Such a good question to ask! Love it!
Absolutely brilliant post. Good. For. You.
Hannah, the timing of your words is always right. This is brilliant! Thank you so much!
I second that! Agreed!
Oh my goodness, I am excited for this series. I have gone through seasons of quitting social media and did actually from mid june- mid july and it was soooo lifegiving. I have thought about quitting completely but I do sometimes enjoy the lovely photos and inspiration but I know when I am watching stories that I am avoiding something in my life. Work, a relationship, or just sitting with the thoughts that come up in the noise free space. AHHH we need to talk about this.
I have cut down to following about 55 people now instead of like 500. (Isn’t it weird that seeing what is going on in 55 peoples lives is seen as a little?) I have tried to just check it twice a week but have found it sneaking back into my life. And you know what? In that month of no social media I did not miss it one bit and the world didn’t need me to watch it or add more noise….
Ahh.. I do enjoy some of it but we need boundaries.
I live by myself and so it often seems harder to stop it because I don’t have people needing my attention.
So true. I don’t use social media very much at all now outside of my work. Life is more fun when I don’t view it in curated snippets.
so true! amazing post 🙂
Wow Hannah! Why is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me? Hit me like a ton of bricks. You are so right. Then it got me to thinking about when I do hang out. I find that the people who are on Instagram and FB are really not engaged at all. So do I really want to hang out with people who are not engaging socially with me? The answer is no. Frankly I find those types to be superficial and boring and down right rude. I want to say to them “all your friends are here – why are you on your phone, FB, etc.?”
Can’t wait to read part II now., Hannah. I was absolutely absorbed in and with your experience.
Love, Hanne
Everything in moderation – including social media. And if there is no joy, there is no point.
Totally agree with this. Deleted my Facebook account a few years ago because of the whole feeling of missing out; always thought I’d miss it but I never did. In fact one of the worst things about starting a blog up for me is having to engage with social media again to publicise.
I’ve been going around and around as I delete social media then re-download and so on. I wish I could cut it all out of my life… There are many cons to it but there are also positives that are hard to get away from (staying in touch with friends across the world, etc.) Your words are wonderful and I hope we can both work toward that happy balance.
Wow what an incredible post! I too notice myself picking up on these things. I actually choose my blog name based on this?!! I feel social media is definitely more of a hindrance than a help to young people. xx
Hannah I loved what you have worded. I wish I could have written like you do
[…] via When media stops being social. Pt. I — HANNAH BRENCHER […]
Thank you so much for writing about this. It’s something I deal with on a regular basis. I love that we are starting to slowly talk about this but so much more needs to be done. We need to keep talking about it. When I stay away from social media for hours on end, there is a definite shift.
I’ve been blogging for a lot of years. I’ve seen friends I’ve made in the blogging world leave social media. I miss them, and sometimes I’ll send them a private message to see how they are. But I get it. Still…I’d miss that side of my life if I gave it totally up.
Oh my gosh was gutted when I got to the “to be continued”! Love this!
Hmm…nicely written. I agree- a lot of people take what they see on the social media, way too seriously. Along the line, some begin to believe the “perfect” image everyone else is trying to project online- which ‘re mostly fake.
So true! I still haven’t had the guts to delete any of the apps from my phone but I moved all of my social media apps into a folder on my phone that I’m allowed to open a few times a day. It’s very difficult and frustrating because like you said, no one is forcing us! Anyways I’m eager to hear more
This is one of the best posts I have read in a long time. I really can relate, social media has affected my life in the same way. I can’t recall a single time when I logged out of Facebook or Instagram without feeling a little bit empty. Recently, I have realized that a private life is a very happy one and so I am trying to give myself space by staying away from those networks.
You’ve tackled the subject beautifully, and id like to share it.