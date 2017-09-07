I’ve been in the thick of book rewrites this last month and I can finally see the light! So much of the book has to do with the transition- learning how to ditch this idea of “getting there” and just learn how to be here now. I am flooded with reminders of lessons I learned when moving to a new city and turning it into a home:
- Moving some place new is a rough process and it doesn’t happen overnight. Just because you show up doesn’t mean the hard work of “belonging “is done for you.
- Curtains are a major pain to put up so just find someone to help you before you lose your mind.
- You can stock a fridge with veggies but you still need to learn how to cook them.
- Sometimes it will take a really long time before you stop feeling homesick for the part of you that used to live and love someplace else.
These are things I wish someone had told me earlier.
Regardless, I still would have done the same thing. I would have still packed the car and moved somewhere new but it still would have helped to have that sound advice in my back pocket. Whether it’s moving to college, a new city, or even a new apartment complex– we all could benefit from some wise, big sibling advice from someone who has done it before.
So Honesty Hour:
In the comments, tell us a little bit about the move you made (the where, the who, or maybe the why) and one thing you learned through the transition that you’ll always carry with you.
12 thoughts on “Honesty Hour: Moving somewhere new.”
About 4 weeks ago I moved to the sugarcane villages in the Dominican Republic to teach. It has always been my dream to do this, but I never thought I would actually be here. I’ve cried almost every day because I find myself missing so many things about my old home–even things as simple as being able to go for a bike ride. But I have learned that I am more resilient than I could have imagined. That God is the same no matter where I am. That we are all living under the same stars and that helps me feel a little less lonely. I have learned that I am a part of something much bigger than myself and that these kids are worth all of my tears.
Almost a year ago to the day I moved from my home state of Missouri to the U.K. for grad school, I’d always lived within an hours drive of my childhood home where my family still lives. I remember packing at the last possible minute and being so scared of what was to come, not knowing a single soul, living in a new country, and feeling overwhelmed with the fear and excitement of the unknown. One thing I’ve taken away from this experience is to get comfortable with the uncomfortable and to stay true to yourself but also go approach this new adventure with an open mind. This last year has not been easy but as I prepare to move back to the states, I feel like the people I’ve met and the place that seemed so unfamiliar to me at first have become my home as well.
As always, your writing lands just when I need it. I’m sitting in my apartment in Dublin (as of four weeks now) and have been fighting with myself (albeit less than usual – progress!!) as to where home is for me. My folks are in Canada and that guilt sits so heavy sometimes. I’ve moved so much the last few years and, while I’m craving putting down roots, the idea terrifies me too. I’ve a tattoo, “Be here now”, on my wrist, and I’m still constantly trying to stop panicking over the future. Ironic.
One thing that’s bringing me joy lately is that I joined a crossfit box a 10 min walk away. If you’d told vegetarian-non-exerciser-me of a year ago that my current reality is paleo and weights and so much less technology, I would’ve laughed. Taking the time to make proper meals and get sweaty has made a world of difference with regards to my anxiety/depression in a new place. Not only that but joining a local active club (regardless of the sport) is a great way to get chatting to loads of good people and establish a routine at the same time. So excited to read your new book because it sounds like something so many of us need as we build our own fires.
A few years ago, my family started traveling full time in an RV. My dad is an evangelist and for the first bit, we were in a different place every week. It was so fun and we loved every bit of it, but the homesickness was taking a punch at us. I thought, if only I could be in Georgia. If only I could be home. I missed the familiarity of friends and family dinner at Grandma’s house on Sunday. I missed the farm we’d lived on. I wanted to be sitting on that piece of earth. And one day, you wrote something that was such a revelation. Geography doesn’t change things. People do. I started learning to open my eyes. Even though we didn’t have years worth of memories, I was surrounded by people. Kindred spirits. I was loved right where I was. Now, I have people on half the states in the country who I call family. We’re not blood related, love related. It’s a powerful thing when we realize people are here. They are what matter and people are what changes us.
Ten years ago I moved to California from my home state of Ohio. I left for the beach and a little bit trying to put distance between myself and the divorce my parents had just gone through. I needed to do my own thing. I learned, after the year and 3 months I lived on the west coast, that:
-I loved living alone (after my brother met and married a girl and moved out of our shared apt within 6 months of arriving!)
-I hated being in debt and I didn’t make enough money to live sustainably there
-I should have done more things and been more ok with doing things alone
Friendships looked really different that year with 3 out of 4 of my best friends having 10-40 years on me. But I grew up a lot and learned a lot about who I was. And those friendships were so important to my growth.
I moved home after the place I worked abruptly closed down, and I wanted to pay off debt and spend time near family before moving to Spain, an adventure I’d gotten excited about while in CA. Seven months after arriving back in Ohio, I left for Spain for a year. That year taught me more about where “home” is and who your family can be than I could have imagined. I got connected to a Protestant church (no small feat in Catholic Spain) and made a home and family with a bunch of expats and Spaniards who loved me so well; they laughed and cried with me and made up words with me and encouraged my made up Spanish words; they let me into their families and kept me for Thanksgiving and Christmas and introduced me to so many things I’d never experienced before. Those people, a few specifically, still influence my life and my goals today, a little over 7 years later. That year I learned that:
-you can go without wifi in your home for 4 months if you have to
-siesta should be instituted worldwide; I don’t care about the economic ramifications
-a different culture isn’t going to be changed by your desires and preferences so figure out when you can let go of your expectations, and then do it sooner
-family is accumulated through finding unconditional friendship
-do things you don’t think you can do; enjoy it and be way proud of it
-sit by fountains and eat gelato as much as you want; unless you live there permanently or have fountains and gelato in the next place you go, you don’t want to miss this season
-talk to strangers and don’t be embarrassed by making linguistic mistakes; those mistakes make for great, albeit slightly embarrassing stories
-I am more capable, more resilient, more able to adapt and thrive than I knew
-my relationship with Jesus that year was full and beautiful; I relied so much on him in my weakness, my inability to depend on myself for everything like I could in more familiar places. I miss that season often and am deeply thankful for it
I felt held and heard and loved that year by Jesus, by people and even by myself, as I learned more about who I was and how I learned to cope and process in a wildly different environment. Moving to a foreign country 10/10 would do again –even though it was hard and messy and I was strapped for money the whole year and I wanted to shout a lot of things in Spanish at my Spanish roommate so many times because the American in me and the Spaniard in her did NOT see eye to eye. I regret nothing about that year except holding on to my American expectations a little too long and not trying to meet that roommate where she was at a little sooner.
I moved almost every year for 9 years-sometimes in the same city, other times not-and I’ll tell you what, I learned a lot about vulnerability, opening up and letting people in quickly because I knew I didn’t have an endless amount of time with them. I learned a lot about transitions and how beautiful, messy, rewarding, exhausting, and totally worth it they’ve been to me.
I planned all those moves except 1, the second to last one. And that one broke my heart, not from a relationship perspective but from a life dream that didn’t turn out the way I’d planned. And then I lost a boyfriend soon after (so yeah, kind of in a relationship respect indirectly). The whole experience rendered me almost helpless and as close to depression as I’ve ever been. It also led to the last big move I made, which the Lord has joyfully and fruitfully blessed, and I could not imagine a more perfect place for me right now. I’ve looked back and been able to see that all of those moves, all of those places and experiences the last 9 years have been about getting me to where I am now. And I imagine in 9 more years I’ll look back on this season and say, “yep, knew that season was rich for a reason.”
I can’t imagine my future, and I don’t think I want to. God has surely shown he’ll change any of my plans for my good and/or abundantly provide more than I could have imagined to any season. But I know that being comfortable with transition-despite heartache and grieving the season being left-is one of the richest lessons I’ve been taught from theee moves. And the relationships I made in transition periods of life have been some of the richest I’ve ever built.
So, take that move and enjoy the everything out of it. Even the discomfort, and the missing people, and the new things you’re annoyed by. Take it, enjoy it, and let people love you and love on others. Especially someone else going through a transition. Guaranteed they need a friend.
Recognition also for the people who stay in one place for a long time and own the heck out of being stable and consistent with a city, a community, a home. Bless you. People like me need people like you too, people to welcome us and keep us for a season. Surround yourself with some of us but be encouraged that we know it’s hard to be left on the regular. Keep us anyway and also keep consistently present “lifers” with you. They’re good for your emotional health too.
-much love and grace to you, whatever season of life you find yourself in-
I moved from a fairly small city, Kelowna, BC, to a huge one, Vancouver BC, to babysit my grandsons. At first, when we drove into the downtown area, I felt shock and dismay. Skyscrapers, cars and people everywhere I looked.
We rented an apartment across the street from the boy’s school so we were set. At first, not knowing the ways of a big city, I drove to the shpping center and movie houses. After paying around $15 each time just to park my car, I decided to start busing everywhere. It was wonderful not to try to drive in overly congested streets.
I noticed bikes were for rent in our area, so I rented a few times and then bought a bike. We lived a few blocks from Stanley Park, which is wooded and goes on for acres. There were bike trails and rollerblade trails. I also started walking through the park, exploring each trail.
I am quite afraid of people, and I found out the homeless and drunk people like to talk with strangers. There were many people asking for money. I became accustomed to this and smiled, talked and shared my money. No one ever harmed me, even if I was out of money.
I fell in love with Vancouver, I felt at home there after about a year. We stayed for 5 years and then moved back to Kelowna so I could babysit my 3 granddaughters! I actually miss Vancouver.
I recently returned to the States, from a 6 month mission trip in Dominican Republic. Initially I was offered a job and after coming home for two months to fundraise, I was informed that the organization could no longer pay me.My plans changed and God positioned me back here. Through my service there, and in my return here, a few things I will always carry with me is to never underestimate the shifts that take place – learn to see the lens through the view that I am being prepared for a greater shift in the future, do not hold grip the plans that you have for yourself, and always be okay with treading unknown territory.
About six months ago I moved from Dallas back to my college town of Columbia, Missouri. I had been back “home” in Dallas for three and a half years, but around year three it just felt like a city that didn’t fit me anymore, even though my family and many friends were close by. Then, some personal craziness went down, and I applied for a job, got it, and accepted it in a whirlwind of just a few weeks. All the sudden my life was completely different than it had just been, and with it came a slew of emotions, which brings me to my first piece of advice:
1. Let yourself feel all the things.
Moving is a rollercoaster of emotions. One day you can’t believe it took you so long to take the plunge, because this town and new job ARE THE BEST EVER, and sometimes mere HOURS later, you’re wondering if you moved only as a dramatic reaction to your personal craziness. Hannah, your words about staying and planting roots and doing the work in your own life as opposed to running away to a new city rang in my ears. Is that what I did? Now that my emotions have had time to balance out, I do feel this move was right for me. Give yourself grace and time to get used to your new normal.
2. Don’t forget you can always come home.
I think us 20-somethings still have a tendency to be overly dramatic about things like this. Before I moved I agonized over whether or not taking this job and uprooting my life was the “right” decision. Should I “grow where I’m planted”? Is this the perfect next step career wise? Is moving 9 hours away from my parents indefinitely really a great decision? But then I got here and realized how quickly it all happened. If I needed to, I could just as quickly find my way back. It’s just that simple. Even if I spent a painful year here (I’m not – I love it!), and then marched right back home, this season would be teaching me so much about myself and life in general. There are no wrong decisions, just decisions and then what you make of them.
3. Hire movers, if you can.
I learned that ….
– moving took a lot of energy and optimism!
– each new place gave me a fresh start to be whom ever I wanted to be!
– no one had ever seen my wardrobe.
– I am responsible for my own happiness, and that would need to involve new friends.
– moving gave me the opportunity to learn, grow, and explore.
– libraries were a wonderful place to join the community.
– my cooking improved!
I’m 26 and this summer I made my 28th move. This one was different though. I got married in December and this June we bought our first home. It has taken and will continue to take me a long time to allow myself to really live here. I don’t know how to settle down in a place. Or decorate. Or fully unpack. But we plan to start our family here and stay until we outgrow it. So I’ll have to settle in and get comfortable. I’ll have to face that voice that says “as soon as you get comfortable, you’ll just be uprooted again so why bother.” I’m no longer going to let fear keep me from committing, investing, and cozying up to the space I occupy. I’m all in. Now, curtains.
I’ve learned that “wherever you go, there you are.” Sure you may resonate a bit more in one place than in another, but moving to a new city is not a magic wand. You will carry you wherever you go. So whatever issues are impacting you here will impact you there. It is important to keep doing the work on yourself to heal, to grow and to accept yourself fully wherever it is you land. Take it from me who just turned 50 and on her 39th birthday moved to Belize for a year to create/facilitate a volunteer literacy program and then 2 years later moved to NYC at the height of the economic crisis. Although the move did not land her in bright lights on broadway it did introduce her to couch surfing, Free Hugs, Burning Man and realizing one really could live as a Freelance Storyteller and Speaker. Fast forward to age 47 when she moved solo to Washington DC and then 2 months later landed a Storytelling Consultancy at the World Bank. So, this happened, but she is still the Hummingbird Butterfly who flits social circle to social circle even as she longs for roots rather than winds. Hugs from my heart to yours, Kristin.
Eleven months ago I moved from Atlanta to Glasgow, Scotland. I moved to do church work in urban deprived areas of Glasgow. I was so excited to move. It was SO clear that God had called me to serve Him in Scotland and I knew I would at least be here for two years. The first two weeks were great! Then slowly the homesickness set in. I realized everyones lives in Atlanta were moving on. I realized I had ZERO friends. I was angry and just upset. I was still confident God called me here, but I did not like it. It wasn’t until spring came that I really was able to evaluate what was going on in my heart and mind in that time.
I realised that I left every bit of my identity in America. My identity as a churchgoer, as a friend, as a daughter, as a musician. Whatever it was that I clung to that made me who I am. When I got to Glasgow all of those things were gone & the only thing that was the same from America was my God. It wasn’t easy in realising how little of my identity rested in the Father, but it sure was worth it.
I won’t say things suddenly were perfect when I placed my identity in Christ alone, but it became more bearable for me. I still have no friends. My friends and family are still moving on. Some days I still don’t like this city. But I don’t have to love this city to love it’s people well.
I’m still learning. I moved almost a year ago and will have to adjust back to America in 11 short months and I wonder if I will ever figure out how to live somewhere new.